PIKETON — April showers may bring May flowers, but in Piketon, they also bring live music and chicken wings.
Making its way to town on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14, the Wings and Strings Festival is a free, two-day festival held on Main Street in Piketon.
Featuring the musical talent of several tri-state groups, the event is being held jointly by the Village of Piketon and the SamJam Bluegrass Festival.
Jason Evans will start the performances on Friday at 7 p.m. and will again be featured on Saturday at 3 p.m. Evans is a Black Diamond endorsed artist coming from the the Green River in Hart County, Kentucky per its website.
He writes about the blue collar lifestyle experienced in his rural, tobacco-growing community and has played the guitar since he was 7 years old.
Acoustic Edge is a group composed of Ohio musicians from varying corners of the state. They follow Evans on Friday at 9 p.m. and have played together since a 2009 honky tonk in Nashville.
The following day, Creek Don’t Rise gets the festival rolling at 5 p.m. This blues and rock group hails from West Virginia and Kentucky, touring primarily in the tri-state area. After a few concerts in Huntington and Barboursville, they will return to southern Ohio in September for the Final Fridays concert in Portsmouth.
The Cincinnati-based Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle will go next at 7 p.m. on May 14. Per its website, the Hustle plays what it describes as American music- a fusion of blues-gospel and traditional country music.
Concluding the event will be Moonlight Mile, this Saturday After Party event being held at the Grove starting at 10 p.m.
Food and craft vendors or anyone with any questions are told to contact Rick Greene at (740) 547-9059.
The originally planned inaugural festival was set for May 2020, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
