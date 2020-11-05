Congratulations to Haydn’ Shanks of Waverly on being accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s incoming class for the fall 2021 semester.
Shanks, a senior at Waverly High School, also was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, MO, is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC is the premier experiential learning college in the Midwest and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12+3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.
C-SC is a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.