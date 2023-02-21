farm bureau

Local Farm Bureau members met with General Assembly members from their respective districts at the annual Ag Day at the Capital in Columbus.

Pictured are from left: State Senator Shane Wilkin, Senior Organizational Director Kim Harless, Jackson-Vinton County Farm Bureau President Mick Scott, Jessica Taylor, State Representative Bob Peterson, Dan Corcoran, Pike County Farm Bureau President Tracy Robinson and Dirk Dempsey.

 Photo Submitted by Ohio Farm Bureau

Over 300 Ohio Farm Bureau members, including representatives from Pike County Farm Bureau, gathered in downtown Columbus to meet one-on-one with their state senators and representatives during Ohio Farm Bureau’s annual Ag Day at the Capital Feb. 15. Ohio Farm Bureau priority issues such as farmland preservation, eminent domain reform and strengthening the state’s food supply chain were discussed, along with a host of other community issues.

Attendees were joined by Gov. Mike DeWine and the newly appointed director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Brian Baldridge. They joined Ohio Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Adam Sharp for a fireside chat to share goals for the H2Ohio water quality initiative, protecting farmland from development pressures and how to keep the food supply system running smoothly and safely for all Ohioans.


