Eastern Local School District had a water pipe burst in the elementary section of the building over the Christmas holiday. As a result, the Eastern Local School District is extending their winter break and students will return to class Monday, Jan 9.

BEAVER - The bitterly cold weather Pike County experienced the days before Christmas meant burst water lines for many homes and businesses, including Eastern Elementary School.

According to superintendent of Easter Local Schools, Rick Bowman, on Christmas Day, a sprinkler line burst in one the (elementary) classrooms and water got into a number of classrooms, the hallway and office area.


