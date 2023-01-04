Eastern Local School District had a water pipe burst in the elementary section of the building over the Christmas holiday. As a result, the Eastern Local School District is extending their winter break and students will return to class Monday, Jan 9.
BEAVER - The bitterly cold weather Pike County experienced the days before Christmas meant burst water lines for many homes and businesses, including Eastern Elementary School.
According to superintendent of Easter Local Schools, Rick Bowman, on Christmas Day, a sprinkler line burst in one the (elementary) classrooms and water got into a number of classrooms, the hallway and office area.
The incident has caused the district to extend their winter break.
"We extended our Christmas Break through the week. We were suppose to come back Wednesday (Jan. 4) But we'll be coming back on Monday (Jan. 9). That's the plan right now."
Bowman said the days missed would be calamity days and would not have to be need made up because Eastern Local Schools has more hours than what is required by the State of Ohio.
"We came in Christmas Day and the days following and got all the water up and got water out of the rooms. We put in fans and heaters to dry everything up. We called in a mitigation company, Servpro, and right now they are in the process of making sure that we get everything dried out inside our walls."
Bowman explained that no water was so high that it got into the walls, but the water running from to room under walls, which the design allows that to happen. But where the sat there some of the wicking properties of the insulation in those walls was also as compromised.
"In the walls that needed to be addressed, they cut about two feet of the wall, from the floor up, out," Bowman said. "Then they removed that insulation, put the fans and heaters on that area to dry it all out. Then they will replacing the insulation and replacing the wall as well."
Bowman said it was the bitterly cold temperatures that caused the line to burst. "I don't know if I've ever seen anything like this, as cold as it was," Bowman said. "We are not an isolated case. There are other schools all around us that are in the same boat and have worse damage then we did."
Bowman said that in the insurance group Eastern is affiliated with alone had 14 claims from schools for water damage.
"A lot of the schools neighboring us have the same problems that they're dealing with right now," Bowman said.
"The reason we're canceling is to be sure our buildings are safe for our students and staff on their return and we're delaying a few days just to be sure that everything is safe and ready to go."
