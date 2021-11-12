1. SOMC suffers cyber attack
The Southern Ohio Medical Center announced in a Thursday statement that an unauthorized third-party had gained access to their computer services in an apparent cyber attack.
As a result of the attack, the hopsital cancelled appointments for cancer services, cardiovascular testing, and outpatient services among others on Friday.
2. Winter Wonderland schedule announced
The Pike County Community Fund shared that Winter Wonderland is back this year, starting on Dec. 4 and ending on Dec. 11.
The festivities begin with the Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 across the street from the Rite Aid on State Route 335. The Winter Wonderland Parade takes place on Friday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. starting at Bristol Village. The next day will have such activities as Breakfast with Santa, the Santa Run 5K, a craft show, the skating rink, and more.
3. Nov. 14 in History
On Nov. 14, 1921, The Cherokee Indians asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review their claim to one million acres of land in Texas. On Nov. 14, 1940, German bombers devastated Coventry in Great Britain, killing 1,000 in the worst air raid of the war. On Nov. 14, 1969, The United States launched Apollo 12, the second mission to the Moon, from Cape Kennedy. On Nov. 14, 1995, Budget standoff between Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress forced temporary closure of national parks and museums; federal agencies forced to operate with skeleton staff.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
