WAVERLY — The Post Overdose Response Team (PORT) of Pike County will be hosting the second Evening of Hope & Healing event on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 400 Pride Dr. in Waverly starting at 5 p.m.
This event is held in conjunction with International Overdose Awareness Day which is the world’s largest annual campaign to bring awareness to overdoses due to substance abuse and provides the resources and means necessary for those struggling with active addiction.
In addition to providing resources and awareness, this event provides the opportunity to remember and honor those who have passed away and acknowledges the grief of the friends and family without judgement or stigma.
This Evening of Hope & Healing will consist of recovery resources and opportunities for those in need, grief counseling resources, and guest speakers who will be sharing information and personal stories about their experiences. There will be a candle-light vigil to honor those lost to overdoses.
“I’m very grateful for the support that the PORT team has received from the community to host this event for the second year,” stated Brandi Hawthorne, the PORT Chairperson. “It is vital to those in our community who are struggling with addiction to know that we are here to help them without judgement. That everyone matters and to honor the lives lost. Together, we can make a difference for those who need strength and support.”
Last year’s Evening of Hope & Healing was held at Canal Park in Waverly and was attended by over 250 people with community partners that shared information about resources and recovery options for those in need. The Partners provided support and understanding for the families who have lost loved ones to the opioid epidemic.
If you would like to volunteer for this event, become a sponsor, or have any questions about this event, please contact Brandi Hawthorne at (740) 289 – 2371 or bhawthorne@pikecac.org.
