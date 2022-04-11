The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is pleased to work with the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), a program of the Ohio Department of Insurance, to host a free “Welcome to Medicare” webinar on Wednesday, April 27 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Whether you’re new to Medicare or have questions, the webinar will be a valuable resource for Ohioans to learn about coverage options, financial assistance, and important deadlines.
Conducted by OSHIIP staff in an interactive setting with one-on-one follow-up opportunities, the webinar will provide an overview of Medicare, Part A and B benefits, Part D prescription drug coverage, Medicare supplement plans, Medicare Advantage plans, eligibility, enrollment, and coverage options.
To register for the free webinar, you can find a special link on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org. At the Home Page under the “Happening Now” section, you’ll find a registration link. If you have questions, please call 1-800-582-7277, ext. 224 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.
Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay.
The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.
Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a trained staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more.
Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7
