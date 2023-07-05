fluor logo

PIKETON, OH— The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will be conducting audible testing of the PORTS Public Warning System (PWS) on Tuesday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 19 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Public Warning System is tested on a regular basis to ensure the system functions as intended and to familiarize site personal and the pubic with the warning tones of the sirens.


  

