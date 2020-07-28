Jaws of Life was donated to the Scioto Township Volunteer Fire Department in Wakefield on March 6 by the Perry Township Fire Department in East Liberty, Ohio.
This was made possible with the help of Timothy (TJ) Kinney.
Accepting the donation were Carl Hines, chief; Nick Farmer, fireman; and Timothy (TJ) Kinney, fireman. They accepted the donation from Perry Township's Doug Henry, captain; and Dan Coats, chief.
Pictured from left to right are Dan Coats, Nick Farmer, Timothy (TJ) Kinney, Carl Hines, and Doug Henry.
