Jaws of Life donation
Submitted Photo

Jaws of Life was donated to the Scioto Township Volunteer Fire Department in Wakefield on March 6 by the Perry Township Fire Department in East Liberty, Ohio.

This was made possible with the help of Timothy (TJ) Kinney.

Accepting the donation were Carl Hines, chief; Nick Farmer, fireman; and Timothy (TJ) Kinney, fireman. They accepted the donation from Perry Township's Doug Henry, captain; and Dan Coats, chief. 

Pictured from left to right are Dan Coats, Nick Farmer, Timothy (TJ) Kinney, Carl Hines, and Doug Henry. 

