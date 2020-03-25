PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Jan. 22, 2020
Alauna C. Haddox - Complicity. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Kayla J. Lafferre - Violation of protection order (2X) and criminal mischief. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; to be re-filed after further investigation. No cost to defendant.
Arwood D. Royster - Complicity to petty theft. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Arwood D. Royster - Obstruction of official business. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Wal-Mart in the amount of $89.00 and to Rural King in the amount of $142.95. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at Wal-Mart, Waverly, Ohio 45690 and Rural King, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs.
Amanda K. Cox - Telephone harassment. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling shall refrain from all contact with Kelli Mann. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 2174 State Route 124, Piketon, Ohio 45661. $100 in court costs.
Rusty S. Mongold II - Aggravated menacing. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Janice Justice and family. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 116 Sunrise Lane, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs.
Amber D. Hinshaw - Criminal damages. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Gina McBee in the amount of $600.00 and shall refrain from all contact with Gina McBee and shall stay away from the premises located at 3422 Pinetop Road, Bainbridge, Ohio 45612. $100 in court costs.
Kara L. Mannering - License forfeit and distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Kyle L. Ward - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Jacob L. Hicks - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jamie L. Stephenson - Complicity to petty theft. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Heather Garcia - Fictitious registration. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant obtained valid plates. No cost to defendant.
Justin R. Ferguson - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling shall refrain from all contact with Catherine Ferugson, except pursuant to domestic relations court order for parenting time with defendant's child. $100 in court costs.
Justin R. Ferguson - Assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jeremiah M. Green - Possession of drug instruments (2X). Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant pled to felony. No cost to defendant.
Justen R. West - Fail to file taxes. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine.
Wayne E. Kingery - Fail to file taxes (2X). Pled guilty. Found guilty. $200 in fines.
Aaron K. Brushart - Distracted driving. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $25 fine. $100 in court costs.
