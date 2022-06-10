Pike County Airport

A plane on the runway at the Pike County Airport

 Submitted

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Pike County Airport is the beneficiary of one of seven federal grants following an announcement from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Dedicated to the Pike County Commissioners, a $289,727 grant will help reconstruct the existing runway lighting system.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure that support travel and commerce in our state,” said Brown in a released statement. “These investments will provide airports in Appalachian Ohio with the resources they need to ensure the safety of their passengers and support the local economy for years to come.”

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration, whose seven grants totaled $1.15 million. All of the recipients, whether that be county governments or airport authorities were regional.

The Ross County Commissioners received two grants from FAA- one $98,640 grant to acquire nine acres of land to enhance protection for the runway 5 approach and another $88,200 grant to rehabilitate existing runway to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement.

Other regional entities receiving funds were the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners ($82,770), the Monroe County Airport Authority and Monroe County Commissioners ($285,360), Carroll County Commissioners and Carroll County Airport Authority ($174,600), and the city of New Philadelphia ($135,000).

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments