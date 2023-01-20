From left, Cindi Remy Pike County YMCA Board Vice-President and FBP, YMCA’s Joanna Jackson, Tracy Waddle, YMCA Board President Angel Glass, FBP Chief Operating Officer James Miller, YMCA’s Director of Operations Joey Kuntz, FBP’s President and CEO and YMCA Board member Greg Wilkett, YMCA’s Cody Wright and Zach Clinger.
Fluor-BWXT is proud to partner with the Pike County YMCA with a donation of $4,000 to support operations and their commitment to the health of the community.
“The Pike County YMCA plays a vital role in the area and provides a place for everyone to succeed and reach their goals,” said Fluor-BWXT CEO and President Greg Wilkett. “We hope our support will help the YMCA continue their efforts to develop programs that encourage the health and well-being of the community.”
The YMCA recently marked their 20th anniversary and is in the middle of renovations to modernize the facility for an improved member experience.
“We are so thankful for local businesses like Fluor-BWXT that support the important role the YMCA plays in Pike County,” said YMCA Board President Angel Glass. “Because of their commitment to our efforts, we are able to provide a great experience for those looking to achieve their personal health goals, or just come together with their friends to work on a healthier lifestyle.”
