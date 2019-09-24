Interact clubs bring together young people to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of “Service Above Self.” Waverly High School’s Rotary Interact Club is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Pike County. Waverly High School currently hosts the county’s only Rotary Interact Club. “Rotary Interact has been at Waverly High School for almost 30 years,” says Alice Ward, the Rotary Club of Pike County’s Vocational Services Chairman.
“Our Interact Club Members are very important to us. They are a vital part of many of the projects our club undertakes. We appreciate their efforts, assistance and the many projects they take on that benefit our club, our community and Rotary International,” says Amanda Elliott, Rotary Club of Pike County president.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, new Waverly High School principal and Interact Advisor, Joel Shepherd, held his first Interact meeting and 86 students showed up to be a part of the Waverly High School’s Interact Group.
“This is one of our biggest Interact groups we’ve ever had,” added Elliott. “We typically have about 63-68 students. We look forward to providing mentors to the students to help them grow more independent and with the assistance of an enthusiastic advisor, this will be one of our best years yet.”
“Interact has helped me learn how to work better with others, even if I don’t know them,” said Mattie Elliott, Rotary Interact President. “I’m more confident when I go into a group project not really knowing the people I’m working with. Leadership is a big reason why I want to pursue an education degree.”
The Interact students will help with the service projects of the Rotary Club of Pike County. Those projects include the Hunger Walk, Purple Pinkies for Polio, distribution of dictionaries and thesauri, lighting of the Jingle Bell luminaries, Christmas Poinsettia Sale, Spaghetti Dinner and roadside cleanup to name a few.
All fundraisers throughout the year will benefit the county scholarships that all seniors in the county can apply for to further their education as well as other service projects.
Waverly High School Interact Officers for 2019-2020 are left to right: Hannah Shirley Treasurer; Alexis Savage, Secretary; Mattie Elliott, President; Kayleah Shiland, Vice President. Pictured with the students are Rotary Club of Pike County President Amanda Elliott and President Elect AJ Pritchett.
Every year the Rotary Club of Pike County provides a dictionary to all Pike County 3rd graders and a thesaurus to all 5th graders. The efforts were successful thanks to community donations. The students are excited because of the free books that they get to keep for themselves.
The Rotary Club of Pike County would like to continue the tradition in the 2019-2020 school year. The club is accepting donations to the project.
Any businesses that donate will be listed on a book label that will be affixed to each book so that children know the donors. The labels will be created in the second week of October. If you are interested in contributing, please send contributions to:
The Rotary Club of Pike County
P.O. Box 91
Waverly, Ohio 45690
