WAVERLY — For the past 25 years, the Bridgehaven Homeless Shelter has served Pike Countians in need of a place to stay.
As it looks to its past, the center is making plans for its future where it will be moving to its new three-story building on 306 Bridge St.
There, Shelter Coordinator Sherré Kinnison says, the former location of the Heritage Nazarene Church will be able to increase its service capability to the community.
“We’ll be able to house a few more people than we do here,” Kinnison said during a recent interview, describing the shelter’s current location at 109 W 2nd St. in Waverly. “We’ll be able to have more programs all in one setting, where different agencies can come in and teach or guide.”
Also better served will be the county’s elderly demographic, where 18.2% of the county’s population is older than 65 according to the U.S. Census.
Executive Director Techia Potter said Pike Outreach is already taking in more of the geriatric population- a group that is only expected to grow as more and more Baby Boomers reach 65 years and older.
“Unfortunately, all of our beds are upstairs right now and these are very-1900s stairs,” she said. “When we get over to the new facility, we’ll be able to have ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) bedding, bedrooms, and showers.”
“We’ll be able to offer safety to that population.”
What the shelter provides is more than just a place to sleep, says Kinnison. Rather, they try to set-out a process that will take a resident in need into one who is self-sufficient.
The shelter looks into case management for those in need, ensuring they are getting the services they need- whether that be medical service, transportation, food stamps, and more.
“We are different from most shelters because we are not a bed where people come to sleep and then they have to leave,” said Potter. “We offer that comprehensive aspect of it, which is so important, to helping them get their medical care and everything they need.”
“Sometimes there are those who come here that don’t know how to clean or how to have a structured environment,” added Kinnison, the shelter continuing its case management for one year after a resident finds a home.
Of key importance to the operation, Potter said, is that this a truly local operation from those they serve to those that offer help.
“This is a Pike County service provided to Pike County residents,” she said.
How to help
While serving thousands locally in its time, Potter said the smaller buildings have in some ways limited the extent of what it can provide. Pike Outreach accepts some donations of clothes, but due to scarce storage space, it can only take-in scarves and gloves.
For food donations, she said it is actually more beneficial when checks are sent. Through the website, Freestore Foodbank, these dollars go further for Pike Outreach who can purchase meals at discounted rates.
It also allows them to find options that pair better to make dinners, something it did especially during Thanksgiving.
“No amount is too small,” said Potter of the donations. “We have one person who always sends $10 a month.”
Throughout the pandemic, the need for one of Ohio’s most food insecure counties has reached new levels. Pantry Manager Autumn May-Topping said anywhere from 300 to 350 new families has started to rely on Pike Outreach’s services to get meals since the beginning of the pandemic.
Statistics from Feeding America show similar trends. In 2019, 19.1% of Pike County was deemed “food insecure,” meaning roughly 5,000 residents lack consistent access to sufficient amounts of food. Two years later, it projects that share has grown to 19.6%- second to only Scioto County.
Already, the three-story building has had its first mural installed by Pam Kellough. Done at no charge, Potter said the organization is already making plans for a second mural to honor the shelter wing of the new center.
Pike Outreach is currently housed in two separate buildings next door to each other on Second Street. The shelter has been at its 109 W 2nd St. location since March 1977, while the food pantry has been at multiple locations since it first opened in 1968.
Pike Outreach will be moving into its Bridge Street pantry early next month.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
