1. HS basketball games cancelled being rescheduled
Several Pike County basketball games set for Tuesday were cancelled this week. The Waverly Tigers boys basketball team will now be playing on Wednesday at Northwest, starting with JV action at 6 p.m. Eastern boys basketball will now be playing Northwest on Saturday, Jan. 22 and Portsmouth West on Monday, Feb. 7.
The Piketon boys home game against McClain and girls road match at Huntington were postponed, but no new date was announced as of press time.
2. AAA: Gas prices decrease in Ohio; Crude prices up and down
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is three cents lower this week at $3.136 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.136
Average price during the week of Dec. 13, 2021 $3.163
Average price during the week of Dec. 21, 2020 $2.087
3. Jan. 19 in History
On Jan. 19, 1809, Edgar Allan Poe, American author and poet ("Fall of the House of Usher," "The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Raven," "Annabel Lee."), was born. On Jan. 19, 1902, The magazine "L'Auto" announced the new Tour de France. On Jan. 19, 1937, Howard Hughes flew from Los Angeles to New York in seven hours and 22 minutes. On Jan. 19, 1981, The United States and Iran signed an accord on a hostage release in Algiers.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
