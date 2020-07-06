WAVERLY, OH (July 6, 2020) – Adena Pike Medical Center (APMC) now provides services to patients reporting to its Emergency Department following a sexual assault. Beginning this month, Adena Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide care, support and aid to these patients.
“We hope that by delivering this much-needed service at Adena Pike Medical Center, we can enhance the care we provide to patients affected by sexual assault, and assure they are receiving the best possible trauma-informed care,” said Julie Fairchild, SANE/Forensic Nursing Coordinator. “By not having to be transferred to see a SANE nurse, or not having to tell their story one more time, this can mean the difference between a patient seeking additional services or not.”
Previously, patients arriving at APMC with a report of sexual assault were transferred to Adena Regional Medical Center, located in Chillicothe, for an examination by a specially-trained SANE nurse. Trauma-informed services now being provided at APMC can include medical examination; sexual assault evidence collection; prophylactic treatment of sexually transmitted infections; appropriate testing; forensic photography, and documentation of injuries. Additional services to help the patient in her/his recovery include advocacy; resource linkage; referral to safety services, including safety planning and shelter placement.
Adena’s Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners are qualified forensic nurses who have received special training to conduct sexual assault evidentiary exams for sexual assault victims. SANE nurses are specially trained in the medical, psychological, and forensic examination of a sexual assault victim. They collaborate with the health care team, law enforcement and community members to provide the best response to the needs of the community concerning interpersonal violence.
For more information about SANE and Adena’s Sexual Assault Survivor Advocate Program, visit www.adena.org/sane
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.