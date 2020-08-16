The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is proud to support the region’s students, from Clermont to Ashtabula counties, in pursuing post-secondary education. This year, more than $536,000 in scholarships have been awarded through over 550 awards so far to support more than 320 students in achieving their dreams.
These awards were made possible by the people and friends of Appalachian Ohio, who know that setting students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can do for the region’s young people and their communities. That’s why many FAO donors have together created scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post-secondary education. This year, 217 donor-established FAO scholarship funds have awarded grants to Appalachian Ohio students.
Two students were awarded 2020 FAO scholarships in Pike County.
Erika Gray, a graduate of Western Pike High School, and Chloe Jenkins, a graduate of Piketon High School, were awarded the Bob Evans and Wayne White Legacy Scholarship. The Bob Evans and Wayne White Legacy Scholarship remembers the legacy and commitment of these two friends to Appalachian Ohio by supporting graduating high school seniors throughout the 32 Appalachian Ohio counties. In the fall, Erika will attend Ohio University – Chillicothe, and Chloe will attend Morehead State University.
The full list of FAO’s 2020 scholarship recipients is available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/2020Scholarships
Each year FAO works with donors and its volunteer Scholarship Committee to award scholarships through a competitive application process to students pursuing varied paths of post-secondary education across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. In this way, FAO works to honor the legacy and story behind each of our donor-established scholarship funds.
The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s mission is to create opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information regarding FAO’s scholarships, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Scholarships
If you are interested in how you can help students pursue their dreams by supporting educational opportunities, contact the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio at 740.753.1111.
