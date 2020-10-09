The March United 2nd Annual event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, beginning at the Pike County Common Pleas Courthouse steps, 100 East Second Street, Waverly, at 1:30 p.m.
According to organizers, the event is held to support our community members in unity against life afflictions (trauma, abuse, loss, mental health, substance abuse disorder, etc.).
The first March United event in 2019 gathered over 300 people who were served free meals, received information on local human services agencies, and were able to hear from local individuals who have overcome several different battles in their lifetime, organizers report.
The 2020 event is reportedly planned to be even bigger, with the same free activities as well as food and a raffle. According to organizers, it will be fun for the whole family.
Organizers also state that COVID-19 precautions will be implemented. They said that all activities will be outside limiting 16 people per area and that PPE (personal protective equipment) will be provided.
The event begins at the courthouse at 1:30 p.m. with prayer by Pastor Josh Remy, guest speaker Minister Raymond Lett, and the presentation of the Lane Award.
The event then takes a short march/walk to First Baptist Church, located at 306 East Second Street, Waverly. Events continue at that location with the following schedule of speakers and activities:
2 p.m. - Community Impact Awards Ceremony
2:45 p.m. - Andrew Bach
3 p.m. - Break for refreshments
3:30 p.m. - Brandi Hawthorne
4 p.m. - Hannah Estabrook
4:30 p.m. - Live Music
5 p.m. - Brandon Vinson
5:30 p.m. - Basket Raffle
6 p.m. - Closing Prayer by Amber Hatfield
According to organizers, the event aspires to create hope, build unity and inspire community resiliency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.