On Nov. 5, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program has awarded a total of $1,127,000 to 13 counties in southeast Ohio.
“This federal funding makes critical investments in improving our state’s infrastructure and bolstering economic growth,” said Brown. “Now more than ever, we must ensure that communities in southeast Ohio have the resources they need to improve the everyday lives of their residents. My office and I will continue working with community partners to ensure southeast Ohio gets the support it needs.”
USDA Funds for Southeast Ohio Communities are broken down below:
Athens County
$78,800 loan to Bern Township to purchase a tractor, backhoe, and loader
Belmont County
$112,500 loan to Kirkwood Township to purchase a backhoe and dump truck
$75,600 loan to the Village of Bethesda to purchase three new trucks for use by Bethesda’s water and street departments
$13,000 loan to the Village of Powhatan Point to purchase a new law enforcement patrol vehicle
Columbiana County
$146,200 loan to Columbiana County Commissioners to finance a new excavator
Gallia County
$36,100 loan to Ohio Township to purchase an excavator
Guernsey County
$57,000 loan to the Village of Pleasant City to purchase a new dump truck and backhoe
Harrison County
$12,000 loan to the Village of Hopedale to purchase a new tractor with mower attachment
Jackson County
$38,000 loan to Madison Township to purchase a dump truck and batwing mower
$88,000 loan to the City of Wellston to purchase a new, self-contained breathing apparatus for firefighters
Jefferson County
$20,300 loan to the Village of Irondale to purchase a new excavator
$55,300 loan to the Village of Wintersville to finance a new patrol vehicle and associate equipment
Meigs County
$26,000 loan to Middleport to purchase a vehicle and the equipment necessary to conduct firefighting and rescue operations
$24,500 loan to the Village of Syracuse to purchase a backhoe
Monroe County
$29,500 loan to Center Township to purchase a tractor and truck
$89,000 loan to Wayne Township to finance the purchase of two dump trucks
Morgan County
$21,000 loan to Morgan Township to purchase a new backhoe
$33,300 loan to Windsor Township to finance a dump truck with a snow plow attachment
$36,000 loan to Malta Township to purchase a tractor with mower attachment
Pike County
$13,000 loan to the Village of Piketon to finance a cruiser for use by law enforcement officers
Washington County
$132,600 loan to Washington County to purchase a force feed loader
$18,800 loan to Liberty Township to purchase a new tractor loader
The funds for this program are a part of the USDA’s Rural Development initiative, which provides affordable funding to develop essential community facilities in rural areas. The program helps rural small towns, cities and communities make infrastructure improvements and provide essential facilities such as schools, libraries, courthouses, public safety facilities, hospitals, colleges and daycare centers.
