OMJ Van

Adult Case Manager Andy Rice, left, and Adult Case Management Coordinator Mel Collins stand in front of the Ohio Means Jobs van parked at the Brass Monkey parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

On Tuesday, July 18 the OhioMeansJob Pike County Van made a stop in the parking lot of the Brass Monkey restaurant, located at the corner of US Route 23 and Market Street in Waverly.

“We try to find a different location in the county every month,” said Mel Collins, Pike County Community Action Adult Case Management Coordinator.


  

