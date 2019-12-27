This year, a group of locals joined together to form a team to raise funds for cancer research, raising nearly $12,000 toward their goal.
“Team COOP was formed in memory of my brother, Terry Cooper, who passed away on Oct. 11, 2012 of metastatic melanoma. After his passing, we decided to continue on in his memory and became one of the most successful teams in the county year after year,” said Jenni Nathan, of Waverly. “We were a part of the Relay for Life until 2018 when we reached out to OSU and began raising money for the melanoma research facility. This year we set a goal of $10k and surpassed it.”
This year, Team COOP hosted an OSU football-themed fundraiser.
“We receive donations and sponsorships from local businesses and community members, and we use those funds to purchase items for a silent auction, live auction, and a raffle,” said Nathan. “The Red Knights Chapter 14 have hosted the Terry Cooper Memorial Ride for six years and have donated the proceeds to Team Coop. In addition to the $600 raised this year by the Red Knights, our football fundraiser generated over $11,900 for the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, Melanoma Research Department.”
Nathan says the team presented a check to Taylor Boyles in the Community Partners Department on Oct. 20, 2019.
“That would have been Terry’s 39th birthday,” said Nathan. “Terry loved OSU football and his treatments took place at the James Cancer Center. Before he passed, he was able to attend a home game with close family and friends, and he talked about how much attending the game meant to him.”
Various levels are available for teams and groups to join as a community partner with OSU, says Nathan.
“The starting goal is $10,000, which is the amount needed to fund a new cancer research clinical trial,” she said. “We have already started planning for next year’s football fundraiser. Once we make our plans for next year’s fundraiser, I will submit a form for review to the director of the Community Partners, and after approval, they will help to promote our event. Unlike in previous years, it will be the day of the spring game in April. The official date hasn’t been released yet, but I’ll start asking for donations and sponsorships in January.”
Team COOP’s membership consists of Terry Cooper’s friends and family, said Nathan, but more members are always welcome.
“Anyone is welcome to join us. We encourage the community to help in our mission to raise funds for cancer research,” said Nathan.
While it isn’t easy to organize a successful, profitable fundraiser in a small community, Nathan says the team has “been very fortunate” with the amount of support received.
“Meeting our goal and now having the additional support of OSU can only bring more attention to our mission of helping fund cancer research,” said Nathan. “Knowing that our efforts funded a new trial for a cancer patient’s search for a cure inspires us to continue. We will continue our mission for years to come.”
