DELAWARE, OH (05/04/2021) — The Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship at Ohio Wesleyan University has selected Ethan Brooker of Waverly, OH, as a 2021 Latham Entrepreneurial Scholar.
At OWU, Brooker plans to major in Finance Economics and minor in Accounting.
Beginning in the fall, Brooker and the other Latham Scholars will take special classes, receive funds to support an internship, and develop their own entrepreneurial venture as they prepare themselves to become the next generation of business trailblazers.
In their first semester of the program, the Latham Entrepreneurial Scholars learn about the entrepreneurial mindset by attending a special seminar, interacting with an online learning module, and meeting with various multiple entrepreneurs. The online learning covers the basics of a business startup while focusing on their own business idea.
This learning is self-paced and allows students with limited or no business experience or coursework to learn the basics of a business startup in a manageable way. It also enables them to develop a business plan for their own idea or concept. Students even have the opportunity to complete a draft business plan by the end of the semester.
In their second semester of the program, the scholars participate in an entrepreneurial internship tailored to their skill and knowledge level. A majority of these internships are in partnership with the Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University, a business accelerator located on the OWU campus and created in collaboration with both Delaware County and the City of Delaware.
The program culminates in a signature travel-learning trip to visit OWU alumni engaged in entrepreneurial ventures, enabling the scholars to learn and experience how university alumni are pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams using the educational foundation they received at Ohio Wesleyan.
The Latham Entrepreneurial Scholars Program was created with the support of OWU graduate Carol Latham, Class of 1961. She is the retired founder, president, and CEO of Thermagon, Inc., a custom manufacturer of high-performance heat-transfer materials for electronic components. Under her leadership, Thermagon grew to sales of $18 million annually worldwide.
The program is open to all freshmen, sophomores, and juniors who have achieved a GPA of 2.0 or higher. Candidates interview with at least one Latham Entrepreneurial Scholars committee member and submit a letter of reference from an OWU faculty member.
Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Woltemade Center at www.owu.edu/woltemade, more about its Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at www.owu.edu/delaware-entrepreneurial-center, and more about the OWU Department of Economics and Business at www.owu.edu/economics.
Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more undergraduate majors than many universities its size and competes in 24 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through its signature program, The OWU Connection, Ohio Wesleyan teaches students to integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included on the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.
