PORTSMOUTH- Southern Ohio Medical Center will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as five on Monday, Nov. 8. These vaccines will be provided at the following locations:
· SOMC Eastern Family Practice: 1170 Tile Mill Rd., Beaver
· SOMC Northwest Family Practice: 812 Mohawk Drive, McDermott
· SOMC Pediatric Associates (Main Campus): 1248 Kinneys Lane, Portsmouth
· SOMC West Family Health Center: 15888-A US 52, West Portsmouth
· SOMC West Union Pediatrics: 90 CIC Blvd., West Union
· SOMC Western Family Practice: 7959 OH-124, Latham
Parents can schedule an appointment for their children by calling 740-356-CARE. However, walk-in appointments are also available at each location during specified times.
Walk-in appointments will also be offered at SOMC Pediatric Associates on Monday, Nov. 8 and Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins will again be available at this location on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Walk-in appointments will also be available from Monday, Nov. 8 to Friday, Nov. 12 from 2-4 p.m. at the following locations:
· SOMC Eastern Family Practice
· SOMC Northwest Family Practice
· SOMC Western Family Practice
· SOMC West Union Pediatrics
SOMC Waverly Family Health Center (835 W. Emmitt Ave.) will offer walk-in vaccines Wednesday Nov. 10 from 1- 4 p.m.
Children between the ages of 7 and 11 – who can sit independently for the vaccine – also have the option of receiving their COVID vaccine without an appointment at SOMC’s Community Pharmacies.
