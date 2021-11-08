PORTSMOUTH- Southern Ohio Medical Center will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as five on Monday, Nov. 8. These vaccines will be provided at the following locations:

· SOMC Eastern Family Practice: 1170 Tile Mill Rd., Beaver

· SOMC Northwest Family Practice: 812 Mohawk Drive, McDermott

· SOMC Pediatric Associates (Main Campus): 1248 Kinneys Lane, Portsmouth

· SOMC West Family Health Center: 15888-A US 52, West Portsmouth

· SOMC West Union Pediatrics: 90 CIC Blvd., West Union

· SOMC Western Family Practice: 7959 OH-124, Latham

Parents can schedule an appointment for their children by calling 740-356-CARE. However, walk-in appointments are also available at each location during specified times.

Walk-in appointments will also be offered at SOMC Pediatric Associates on Monday, Nov. 8 and Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins will again be available at this location on Saturday, Nov.  13 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Walk-in appointments will also be available from Monday, Nov. 8 to Friday, Nov. 12 from 2-4 p.m. at the following locations:

· SOMC Eastern Family Practice

· SOMC Northwest Family Practice

· SOMC Western Family Practice

· SOMC West Union Pediatrics

SOMC Waverly Family Health Center (835 W. Emmitt Ave.) will offer walk-in vaccines Wednesday Nov. 10 from 1- 4 p.m.

Children between the ages of 7 and 11 – who can sit independently for the vaccine – also have the option of receiving their COVID vaccine without an appointment at SOMC’s Community Pharmacies.

