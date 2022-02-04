WAVERLY— Tuesday's Waverly Village Council session saw multiple resolutions pass and conversations take place regarding future plans for the county seat.
During his report, Mayor Greg Kempton discussed how the Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) is looking for properties within Waverly to place on its brownfield remediation list.
These brownfields, the mayor said, are environmentally contaminated areas such as idled gas stations looking to be redeveloped.
Already, the Land Bank has identified a brownfield in Piketon, Kempton adding that the Foster Oil Company on Second Street nearby the Rural King has also been added to the list.
Another building that the mayor, Daphne Mosley of the Pike County Community and Economic Development, and Council President Thomas Patterson have thought might qualify as a brownfield is the former Landmark property along the railroad tracks.
Kempton said the property has seen better days.
"It's extremely dilapidated with the graffiti and the way the rooms are done," he said during the virtually-held session. "It's look a place where absolutely nothing good could happen."
The project, if eligible, would be a win for the village, but one that would likely require significant resources.
"I'm sure it would tax resources because it would be a sizeable reclamation," the mayor said.
Towards the end of last year, Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced a grant program providing nearly $350 million in grants through the state's new Brownfield Remediation Program.
All 88 Ohio counties are guaranteed $1 million in funding through the program administered by the Ohio Department of Development.
If these projects would exceed that dedicated sum, the village would need to secure match funding according to ODOD. The maximum clean-up award is $10 million, while the maximum assessment award is $300,000.
These awards can be up to 75% of the total project costs.
"It's critically important that we help our local communities clean up these crumbling, hazardous brownfield properties to make way for redevelopment and future economic growth," said DeWine in a released statement. “This new program is an investment in the success of every county in our state that will benefit Ohioans today and for generations to come."
Kempton asked that all council members keep him updated on any properties in Waverly so the Land Bank can keep an updated list.
In other council developments, council read two resolutions which authorized the mayor to enter into two separate contracts.
One contract authorized Kempton to enter into a contract with the Pike County Engineer for the Road Sealing Program in 2022, while the other authorized him to enter into a contract with Trebel for electric aggregation services.
Council agreed in its last meeting to place the electric aggregation opt-out program on the ballot in the upcoming May primary.
Waverly Village Council will meet in session again on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on the Waverly Mayor Facebook page.
