Dear Reader,
My name is Ethan Leist and I am very excited to personally introduce myself as the new editor of the Pike County News Watchman.
I am a 2017 graduate of Eastern High School in Beaver and I spent my first year of college at Cedarville University near Dayton, Ohio, before spending the past 3 years at Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, Kentucky. I began doing freelance work for the News Watchman when I was a junior in high school and have had a great working relationship with the staff throughout the years since. I have always had a passion for journalism and there is nothing I take pleasure in more than putting a great story together for the reader to enjoy.
I am proud to be joining a news organization that has served this community for more than a century. This community means a lot to me personally, not only because I have grown up here, but because it is where I learned what a true community looks like. Webster’s dictionary defines “community” as “a unified body of individuals.”, and to me, there is no greater example of this than the community we live in. Our community has been through so much over the years. Even during my young lifetime I have witnessed our times of tragedy, triumph, and everything in between. Through it all, we never fail to come together and unify for the greater good. For everything that has happened in this community over the years, the News Watchman has been here. For all that is to come, the News Watchman will be here. We at the News Watchman are excited for this new chapter in our history, and we feel there is no greater honor than the opportunity to serve YOU, the community we love.
In our quest to serve you in the best way possible, we need your help. We want to hear from you. While the News Watchman has always been and will continue to be a pillar in our community, we can’t do it without you, the reader. Everything we do at the News Watchman is done in an effort to keep you engaged and informed.
One of my first goals as your new editor is to ensure that you are involved in the content we produce. We have posted a survey to our Facebook page that we would love for you to check out and give some ideas of the content you would like to see in future editions. You can also feel free to email me anytime at eleist@newswatchman.com or give us a call at our Waverly office at (740)-947-2149.
I’m thrilled to be in a position to serve you and we can’t wait to hear some of your ideas!
Sincerely,
Ethan Leist
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.