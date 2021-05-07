Waverly, Ohio, Regional Transportation Planning Organizations (RTPO) were created by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to assist with planning and providing input from local stakeholders on upcoming transportation budgets and plans. RTPOs help to build a robust regional transportation system. The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) is one of six RTPOs in Ohio serving different geographic regions of the state. Every five years, RTPOs prepare a Comprehensive Transportation plan for their region. It is time for the plan update, and the Draft 2045 Comprehensive Transportation Plan is now ready for public comment and feedback.
The resulting 2045 Comprehensive Transportation Plan provides an opportunity to coordinate economic and community development with transportation planning efforts and to enhance regional cooperation and communication.
“The OVRDC 2045 Comprehensive Transportation Plan is an important statement of the direction the region will be taking in transportation system investment. It is important to take part in the feedback period. This is the time to express your thoughts about upcoming transportation work, because the plan lays the groundwork for community improvements to come,” said Stephanie Gilbert, OVRDC Transportation Coordinator.
The plan will assist OVRDC and ODOT to prioritize regional transportation projects with the greatest economic impact and social benefits. This ensures effective communication of community priorities between our local officials and state agencies such as ODOT.
The Comprehensive Transportation Plan is updated every five years per ODOT requirements. Now is your chance to have some input in planning for future transportation needs in our region. Please review the plan and submit any comments in the Public Comment Form posted on the OVRDC website. All comments must be submitted no later than May 14, 2021. You may also contact Stephanie Gilbert at 740-947-2853 with any comments or questions.
The transportation photos in the plan were sourced from photos submitted in the RTPO Transportation Photography Contest. A big thanks to all the photographers who submitted work, including the photos featured on the cover of the Comprehensive Transportation Plan, of the Boneyfiddle area of Portsmouth, Ohio, taken by photographer Rodney Hamilton.
If you have any questions, please call 1-800-223-7491, or visit www.ovrdc.org to review the plan and submit your feedback.
About Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC)
OVRDC is a regional planning commission, Regional Transportation Planning Organization (RTPO) and Local Development District (LDD) dedicated to the development of Southern Ohio, providing multi-jurisdictional planning and economic development, administrative, professional and technical assistance to local governments, businesses, nonprofits, communities, and citizens. More at www.ovrdc.org.
