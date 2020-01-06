PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Beaver Township
5 acres: Rex A Leist and Donna J Leist to Chris Moore and Courtney Moore. Survivorship Deed. November 08, 2019.
Benton Township
47.623 acres: Randall L Satterfield, Katie Y Satterfield, Phyllis E Anderson, George M Anderson, Richard D Satterfield, Crystal E Satterfield, Jeremy K Satterfield, Jennifer Satterfield, Ryan M Satterfield, and Chelsea Satterfield to Gavin Anderson and Brittany Anderson. Survivorship Deed. November 27, 2019.
Camp Creek Township
4.234 acres: Clyde Smallwood to Kayla Thompson. Certificate of Transfer. November 13, 2019.
5.004 acres: Ralph W Robertson, Sr., Patricia M Robertson, Patricia Faye Greathouse, Ellis Richard Greathouse, and Patricia F Greathouse to Ralph W Robertson, Sr. and Patricia M Robertson. Survivorship Deed. November 22, 2019.
City of Waverly
City of Waverly tract: Florence Louise Gross to Kevin Wayne Koch. Quitclaim Deed. November 25, 2019.
Jackson Township
32.50 acres: Robert E Barbee and Evelyn B Barbee to Steven J Dolak and Mary Ann Dolak. Survivorship Deed. November 07, 2019.
11, 300 Sq. Ft: Anthony Bandy and Loretta Bandy to Matthew C Richardson and Laiken M Richardson. Survivorship Deed. December 02, 2019.
Mifflin Township
64.345 acres: Randall L Satterfield, Katie Y Satterfield, Phyllis E Anderson, George M Anderson, Richard D Satterfield, Crystal E Satterfield, Jeremy K Satterfield, Jennifer Satterfield, Ryan M Satterfield, and Chelsea Satterfield to Larry E Knisley and Janette Knisley. Survivorship Deed. November 14, 2019.
15 acres: Barbara Ison to Danny B Ison and Lori Ison. Survivorship Deed. November 18, 2019.
Newton Township
2.142 acres: Darren Williams to David Williams and Hazel Williams. Survivorship Deed. November 01, 2019.
Pee Pee Township
Lake White Lots 49 R & 50 R Recreation Point: Nancy F Young Trustee, Richard C Ford Trustee, and The Trust Agreement to Thomas Osborne and Melodie Osborne. Survivorship Deed. November 06, 2019.
Lots 8 & 9 Waverly Gables Addition: Phyllis Jeanne Novak to Stephen Corey Novak. Certificate of Transfer. November 18, 2019.
Lot 39D, 40C, 40D Lake White: Eldon L Williamson, Eldon Williamson, and Bonnie L Williamson to Eldon L Williamson and Bonnie L Williamson. Survivorship Deed. November 22, 2019.
1.7563 acres: Thomas C Fryling and Hope a Fryling to Trenton M Brown and Vickey Brown. Survivorship Deed. December 03, 2019.
Pee Pee Township & Ross County
9.5315 acres, also Ross County: Mary Leasure to Kimberly Roush. Quitclaim Deed. November 22, 2019.
Pebble Township
0.6674 acres: Ryan Pfeifer and Denise Pfeifer to Robert E Pfeifer and Patricia Pfeifer. Survivorship Deed. November 16, 2019.
Tracts: Ryan Pfeifer and Denise Pfeifer to Henry U Stoltzfus, Rachel H Stoltzfus, and Noah S Stoltzfus. Survivorship Deed. November 19, 2019.
Tracts: Robert E Pfeifer, Patricia Pfeifer, and Patricia A Pfeifer to Henry U Stoltzfus, Rachel H Stoltzfus, and Noah S Stoltzfus. Survivorship Deed. November 19, 2019.
2.508 acres: David I Carter and Twyla Carter to Dennis Cox and Cheryl Cox. Survivorship Deed. November 19, 2019.
5 acres: Kahle T Smith Trustee and Kahle T Smith Trust to Jason M Chandler and Jessica Chandler. Survivorship Deed. November 25, 2019.
2 acres: Mark Douglas Wilson to Jacob Beiler and Mary Beiler. Survivorship Deed. November 27, 2019.
