The Pike County General Health District released its latest COVID-19 update on its Facebook page on Thursday, Jan. 28. According to Thursday’s report, there have been 21 new cases reported and 14 new recoveries.
The total number of cases in Pike County since the pandemic began is now up to 1,904, with 1,047 of those cases being found in females and 857 in males. There are also currently 3 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county, and 125 active cases in the county.
Another statistic that is unfortunate to report is the death total in Pike County, which has recently risen to 20, with the latest deaths being reported by the Health District on Jan. 26.
The Health District also announced on Thursday that it has administered nearly 1,300 COVID-19 vaccinations to local residents.
Another announcement that was made on Thursday by the Health District is the continuation of the drive-thru vaccination clinic that they began at the fairgrounds a couple weeks ago. The Health District held another clinic on Friday for those eligible for Phase 1B of the vaccination. They did announce that all slots for that clinic had been filled as of Thursday.
Looking forward to the coming weeks, the Health District is hoping for an increase in vaccine supply, “We have 200 doses of Pfizer coming next week to use for the first dose — Phase 1B. We hope to receive more Moderna vaccines next week as well, but we have not received confirmation at this point.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.