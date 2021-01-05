Autumn McAllister received her Bachelor of Science (cum laude) from Ohio University’s Scripps School of Journalism and School of Visual Communications (VisCom). She majored in Photojournalism.

Autumn was co-valedictorian of Piketon High School, class of 2016, where she was on the quiz bowl team, played soccer, had parts in school plays, and attended Shawnee State University evening classes.

She is the daughter of Jody Newton and Martin McAllister and the granddaughter of Charles and Sandra Newton.

Recommended for you


Load comments