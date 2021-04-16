COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kiki Barlow of McArthur was awarded an Honorable Mention,
$1,400 scholarship in Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives’ Children of Members Scholarship competition, held April 13, 2021.
Barlow, the daughter of Jewell and Terry Barlow, was sponsored by Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. She is a senior at Vinton County High School.
Twenty-four students representing 24 electric cooperatives in Ohio competed for
$41,800 in scholarship awards.
The state’s electric cooperatives, all Touchstone Energy® Cooperatives, serve more than 380,000 homes and businesses in 77 of Ohio’s 88 counties.
