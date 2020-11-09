Never smoking or quitting smoking have been proven to reduce the incidence of lung cancer, but the greatest chance to survive lung cancer is by catching it early. This can be accomplished with a simple lung cancer screening.
Entering its sixth year, Adena Health System’s free lung cancer screening program has become a national model for excellence – and is saving lives. Since it began in 2014, Adena has screened over 3,000 people for lung cancer, diagnosing nearly 100 confirmed lung cancer cases and finding a range of other critical conditions including breast cancer, heart aneurysms, tumors and other conditions they may not have found without the benefit of the free CT scan.
Many people may not experience symptoms linked to lung cancer, especially in the early stages. This is why a lung cancer screening is so important. The no-cost lung cancer screening is a simple, painless, low dose, non-invasive CT scan that can identify tumors or lesions potentially needing further medical attention.
Those eligible for the free screening are:
· Between 55-74 years old;
· Have 30 or more “pack years” of smoking in their past (a pack year = 1 pack a day for 30 years, 2 packs a day for 15 years, 3 packs a day for 10 years, etc.); and
· Are a current smoker, or someone who has quit smoking in the past 15 years
If you or a loved one meet these criteria, please consider setting up a free lung cancer screening. People in the above groups are recommended to have a lung screen each year for the greatest chance of survival in the event of a lung cancer diagnosis.
Adena’s free lung cancer screenings are available year round, but the Health System will be holding a special screening event, in recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
Adena Free Lung Cancer Screening Event
Saturday, November 21, 2020
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Adena Regional Medical Center
272 Hospital Road
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Patients meeting the screening criteria may schedule an appointment for this specific event, or a future lung cancer screening by calling (740) 542-LUNG (5864).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.