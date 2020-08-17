*Classes listed by name and placing.
Class 2 Holstein Senior Heifer Calf: Jackson Brunner 1, Katie Brunner 2
Class 5 Holstein Junior Two Year Old Cow: Olivia Cisco 1
Champion Holstein: Jackson Brunner
Reserve Champion Holstein: Olivia Cisco
Class 3 Jersey Jr. Yearling Heifer: Evan Hines 1
Champion Jersey: Evan Hines
Grand Champion Dairy Female “In Memory of Albery Brunner”: Jackson Brunner
Reserve Champion Dairy Female: Olivia Cisco
Champion Senior Dairy Showmanship: Katie Brunner
Reserve Senior Dairy Showmanship: Jackson Brunner
Champion Junior Dairy Showmanship: Evan Hines
