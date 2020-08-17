*Classes listed by name and placing.

Class 2 Holstein Senior Heifer Calf: Jackson Brunner 1, Katie Brunner 2

Class 5 Holstein Junior Two Year Old Cow: Olivia Cisco 1

Champion Holstein: Jackson Brunner

Reserve Champion Holstein: Olivia Cisco

Class 3 Jersey Jr. Yearling Heifer: Evan Hines 1

Champion Jersey: Evan Hines

Grand Champion Dairy Female “In Memory of Albery Brunner”: Jackson Brunner

Reserve Champion Dairy Female: Olivia Cisco

Champion Senior Dairy Showmanship: Katie Brunner

Reserve Senior Dairy Showmanship: Jackson Brunner

Champion Junior Dairy Showmanship: Evan Hines

