The following are headlines from the July 6, 1972 edition of The Waverly Watchman.

State income tax saves Pike County residents some 16 mills

After the state income tax passed, school districts across Ohio saw additional dollars including those in Pike County.

In total, Waverly City Schools gained $288,309 in additional funds, Eastern Local Schools gained $166,037, Scioto Valley Local Schools gained $149,456, and Western Local Schools gained $148,582.

Breaking and entering at Pike Lake

Sheriff's deputies reported a hungry thief broke into a concession stand at Pike Lake that Monday evening. The thief made off with two popsicles, 24 boxes of cracker jacks, a carton of ice cream, and five packs of cigarettes. 

Auto crash injures eight, six admitted to hospital

An accident occurring on state Route 124 at Red Bridge injured eight people in a two-vehicle crash that Monday.

The crash happened after a 18-year-old driver from West Virginia lost control on a curve and struck a 39-year-old Latham driver's car.

Waverly youth attends special patrol school

Jed Eugene Dailey of Waverly joined 24 other high school juniors to participate in intensive training with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy.

Dailey was selected out of the 1,360 high school students who graduated from the American Legion Buckeye Boys' state exercise.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments