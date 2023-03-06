The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 18 cents higher this week at $3.321 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices in South Central Ohio Average are $3.321 per gallon. That is up $.173 per gallon from a month ago. However, it is still over 50 cents lower than the price of gas at this time last year.


