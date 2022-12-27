News of Record - Dec. 28, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 Updated 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PIKETON MAYOR'S COURTDec. 5, 2022Robert L. Mullett - Failure to yield - entering highway. Dismissed. Ordered to pay court costs. Paid in court. Cheryl L. Tilley - Driving under suspension and failure to yield - turning left. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay court costs. Taylor R. Scaggs - Driving under suspension and speed. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fines and court costs. Improper tags. Dismissed in court. Megan R. Rucker - Criminal trespass. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fines and court costs.Jason Hilton - Speed. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fines and court costs.Cami Lansing - Speed. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fines and court costs.Dec. 19, 2022Madison Taylor - Failure to control. Dismissed. Ordered the pay court costs. Paid in court. Billie J. Osborne - Controlled substance. Dismissed. Ordered to pay court costs and warrant fee.Sean P. Braley - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fines and court costs. Speed. Dismissed in court. Sara N. Virgin-Clark - Speed. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fines and court costs.Jonathan J. Montgomery - Speed. Dismissed in court. Melissa L. Graham - Speed. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled. Patrick C. Brown - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fines and court costs.Nathaniel T. Wright - Speed. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fines and court costs.Jody C. Mosely - Obey traffic device. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fines and court costs. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cost No Contest Court Fine Law Criminal Law Pled Robert L. Mullett News Speed Device Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Special Sections 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Nov 17, 2022 0 Trending Now Lady Tigers turn in another dominant victory Ryan, Kaptur, and Brown Secure $20 Million Available to Build New Middle School for Pike County Two new members join Eastern High School Athletic Hall of Fame Piketon reveals BIG Picture Project Lady Tigers dominate Lady Oaks Trending Recipes
