PIKETON- The United Steel Workers Local 1-689 union, the Tony Mazzocchi Center for Health, Safety, and Environmental Education, the Village of Piketon, and the Pike County Career Technology Center announced on Monday that they are working together to offer free training for local job seekers who want to fill open positions at the DOE Piketon Site, as well as for the existing workers so they can cross train to maintain employment as work scope and skill mix requirements change.

The training programs are free of charge through a grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences of the National Institute of Health to provide HAZMAT training at DOE Nuclear Weapons Complexes, including trainers, books and class materials.

The USW Local Union 1-689 and the United Steelworkers Tony Mazzocchi Center have a partnership to provide safety and technical training to prepare qualifying individuals, who are at least 18 years old prior to the start date of the course, for employment opportunities at the DOE Piketon site. Preference will be given to anyone who has been affected by funding cuts, downsizing or changes in scope and skill mix requirements.

The Village of Piketon and USW signed a Memorandum of Understanding in February 2017 to offer available space at no charge to USW for the training. The training programs will be delivered by the USW Local Union 1-689, through its partnership with USWTMC, at the Village of Piketon’s Administration Office Building at 411 S. West St. in Piketon. The first class will be “Radiological Control Technician” training and is tentatively planned to start Jan. 10, 2022.

Those interested in participating in this training should first sign up for WorkKeys Testing through the Pike County Career Technology Center by calling 740-289-2282. Test results from the preceding 12 months can also be used to qualify for the program.

Students who qualify will be given an application packet for admission into the program. Once admitted, the student will be required to pass a drug screen and a background check. While the training is free, the student will be responsible for paying for the WorkKeys testing, drug screen, and background check.

