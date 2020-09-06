The following ODOT construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

NEW - State Route 104 tree trimming – State Route 104 will close daily between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. between Ganderhook Road and State Route 32 for three weeks. Access for local and emergency traffic will be maintained. Through traffic will be detoured via State Route 32, U.S. 23, and State Route 348. Estimated completion: Thursday, September 24 by 5 p.m.

State Route 32/Shyville Road intersection improvement – State Route 32 will be reduced to one, 12-foot lane in each direction at the intersection with Shyville Road beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 13. Additional traffic impacts will be communicated as the project progresses. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.

Pike County guardrail repair – Starting Monday, May 11 a guardrail repair project will begin on various county roads throughout Pike County. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

