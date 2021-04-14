From the June 20, 1973 edition of the Waverly News ...
WHS BAND WINS TROPHY
WINS TROPHY - On Friday, June 15, the Waverly High School Marching Band travelled to Pomeroy, Ohio and participated in the Big Bend Regatta Parade. The large parade moved from Middleport, Ohio to Pomeroy with the parade stretching three miles along the Ohio River. In addition to many floats, fire units, civic groups, and commercial displays, there were approximately 24 bands and several marching units. The bands competed in three classes, depending on school size. The Waverly High School Band received a fourth place trophy in their class. Congratulations band! Director Don Rowland and drum majorette Debbie McGee are shown with the trophy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.