Archives - Waverly band trophy

From the June 20, 1973 edition of the Waverly News ...

WHS BAND WINS TROPHY

WINS TROPHY - On Friday, June 15, the Waverly High School Marching Band travelled to Pomeroy, Ohio and participated in the Big Bend Regatta Parade. The large parade moved from Middleport, Ohio to Pomeroy with the parade stretching three miles along the Ohio River. In addition to many floats, fire units, civic groups, and commercial displays, there were approximately 24 bands and several marching units. The bands competed in three classes, depending on school size. The Waverly High School Band received a fourth place trophy in their class. Congratulations band! Director Don Rowland and drum majorette Debbie McGee are shown with the trophy. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments