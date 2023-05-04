1. Peanut Butter

Peanut butter, the delicious half-part component of the classic PB and J sandwich, can actually be turned into diamonds. Dan Frost of the Bayerisches Geoinstitut in Germany discovered this in a bid to mimic the conditions deep inside the Earth. By combining peanut butter with carbon dioxide and placing it under immense pressure, the process essentially extracted the oxygen from carbon dioxide and left behind carbon, resulting in diamonds being formed. So next time you eat peanut butter, think about how much money you could make by simply converting it into diamonds!


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments