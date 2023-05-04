Peanut butter, the delicious half-part component of the classic PB and J sandwich, can actually be turned into diamonds. Dan Frost of the Bayerisches Geoinstitut in Germany discovered this in a bid to mimic the conditions deep inside the Earth. By combining peanut butter with carbon dioxide and placing it under immense pressure, the process essentially extracted the oxygen from carbon dioxide and left behind carbon, resulting in diamonds being formed. So next time you eat peanut butter, think about how much money you could make by simply converting it into diamonds!
2. Drinking Water Week
This event takes place during the first week in May, from May 7 to 13 this year. In our daily lives, we drink water without thinking about where it is coming from and if it is safe for us. Polluted drinking water can be responsible for many illnesses, which is why awareness is so important. Sponsored by the American Water Works Association, Drinking Water Week helps us think about the significant role that safe drinking water plays in keeping us healthy. It also makes us realize the importance of being aware of whether our water is safe or not.
3. May 7 in History
In 1954, French troops surrendered to the Vietminh at Dien Bien Phu.
In 1952, in Korea, Communist POWs at Koje-do rioted against their American captors.
In 1945, Germany signed an unconditional surrender, effectively ending World War II in Europe.
In 1915, the German submarine U-20 torpedoed the passenger ship Lusitiania, sinking her in 21 minutes with 1,978 people on board.
