Joshua Amato, of Piketon, was recently named the Pike recipient of the 2020 Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship.
Joshua is the son of Josh and Chrystal Amato. He is a member of Chix-n-Chaps 4-H Club. He will graduate from Piketon High School this spring. He plans to attend Shawnee State University to study electromechanical engineering.
“Joshua has excelled in 4-H from the beginning. He is quiet, but leads by example and never settles for anything less than excellence,” Julie Evans, Pike Extension, said. “His knowledge and work ethic, as seen in 4-H and in the community, will lead him to great achievements. The Pike County Extension Office believes (the scholarship) award to Joshua is a sound investment for Ohio Valley Bank.”
Olive Harrison, Gallia; Josie Hill, Mason; Austin Rose, Meigs; Brittany Sowards, Cabell; and Abby Meldick, Jackson, were also named recipients of the 2020 Ohio Valley 4-H Scholarship. To date, the bank has helped 235 4-H members pay for college through the program.
Created in 1986, for over 30 years the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship Program has recognized outstanding high school seniors for their accomplishments in 4-H. Recipients receive $3,000 over 4 years which is typically presented to them during the county fair. Winners are determined by 4-H advisors and volunteers. 4-H involvement accounts for 50 percent of the decision. The other half considers the individual’s experiences in other groups and activities, academic accomplishments and potential for success.
Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872 and headquartered in Gallipolis, operates 16 offices throughout southern Ohio and western West Virginia. The company is a subsidiary of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. whose stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. Pandemic-related banking information can be found at www.ovbc.com/covid-19
