Disney’s Descendants is coming to the stage with a full cast of characters who aim to bring an entertaining and enjoying production to those in attendance.

The Piketon High School auditorium will be the location where Piketon’s Musical Department will perform a production of Disney’s Descendants with five different show times, including March 3 at 7 p.m., March 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and March 5 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.


