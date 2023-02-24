Disney’s Descendants is coming to the stage with a full cast of characters who aim to bring an entertaining and enjoying production to those in attendance.
The Piketon High School auditorium will be the location where Piketon’s Musical Department will perform a production of Disney’s Descendants with five different show times, including March 3 at 7 p.m., March 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and March 5 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Descendants focuses on the children of some of Disney’s heroes and villains. The Fairy Godmother put a spell on the villains and their descendants so they were banished to the barren Isle of the Lost, while the heroes and their children live on a beautiful island called Auradon.
“We looked at several classic musicals before deciding on this one, but what sold it is the pop/rock score with a lot of familiar songs and Disney characters that we knew would draw a great crowd! The orchestra parts are electronic and synthesized so we knew it would be something different than we have ever done, and it also has two acapella numbers that we knew would stretch and grow our vocalists,” Piketon Musical Director Jessie Hablitzel said, who is assisted by her husband Chad Hablitzel.
“Our son, Ira (Hablitzel), stepped in and taught the kids some acapella techniques and it helped them tremendously! The choreography, done by our daughter Gracelyn, is a mix of fifties swing, hip-hop, and contemporary dance that truly gives the audience a reason to get up and clap their hands.”
This year’s cast includes seven seniors. Each one shared a little about their roles as well as their opinions on the show and thoughts on their time being a part of musical theater at Piketon. Their experience spans a range of one to 14 years.
Senior Kizer Rose has claimed the role of Prince Ben, the son of Belle and Beast, from Beauty and the Beast. Rose, who enjoys humor and sarcasm, usually gravitates toward the “bad guy” role. But this year, that has changed dramatically.
“I decided to go for the ‘good guy’ male protagonist, lead because it was something challenging and different for me to do such a different character. I have always wanted to do it, but I also like playing the bad guy so I usually stayed with those roles,” said Rose, who loves musical theater.
“Being on the other side of the spectrum has been different. In the end scene, everyone is cowering in fear and I am cowering in fear. I’m usually the one causing the fear. The challenge has been adjusting and being the exact opposite of what I have been for years.”
Rose also feels his voice was a good fit for the role, saying, “The music is really good. I love singing it. It is right there in my range. I think that this is a great musical for kids. A lot of the kids are going to enjoy it. It is an amazing family show. In a lot of ways, I feel like it can appeal to everyone.”
Senior Oren Harris, who plays Beast, the King of Auradon, explained more of the storyline.
“I’m Ben’s father and married to Belle. At the start, I’m the king and he’s going to become the king. I’m giving up my crown to him. Then he has the idea to invite the evils to Auradon,” Harris explained. “I have to approve his idea, so I’m giving him a chance with the evil kids. They live on the Isle. It is a bad area and no one enjoys living there. He’s giving these kids a test run, and if they work out, we will allow more.”
Being a king is an enjoyable role for Harris.
“I like being royalty. I have this nice crown. I get to dress nice. I feel respected. I have authority,” Harris said. “Usually, I play a funny character. It is different. Now I’m a super serious king.”
Harris is also enjoying the bonds made with others as they progress toward a finished musical.
“I think whenever everyone comes together to accomplish one goal, it is really rewarding. We are all one team — whether you are cast, set crew or director,” Harris said. “I think it is going to be worth its money and a great show.
Gabrielle Denner plays the evil Queen Grimhelde from Snow White.
“She’s really conceited and only cares about herself. She’s a really fun role to play because I get to be evil. It is fun to be mean to people and yell,” Denner said. “I like the songs. They are really fun and almost all of them are upbeat. They make me really happy. The musical is really funny and has a great message to it.”
Bailey Fuller, a 14-year veteran who was an Elephant Bird in Seussical at the age of four, has taken on her first character role as Maleficent (evil fairy from Sleeping Beauty). Fuller was a part of the ensemble (typically unnamed characters who sing or dance in unison and may play multiple roles during one show) during all of her other years.
“I wanted to do it for my senior year and make a mark. It has been fun. I like being evil because it is different from how I act. It is more of a challenge,” Fuller said.
“I love it (this show). I think it is interesting and different.This year instead of a normal orchestra, we have a rock orchestra. Everything is electric so it is fun to hear that. This is my 14th show. It is sad to be done with it after 14 years.”
Isabelle (Izzy) Hablitzel plays Mal, the daughter of Maleficent.
“She lives in the shadow of her mom and the whole show she is trying to break out the stereotype of what Maleficent is and dealing with mommy issues,” Hablitzel said of her character.
“I like the friendships within the group of evils — Ava (Ricer) ‘Evie’, Alan (Austin) ‘Carlos’, and Lee (Dunn) ‘Jay’. I enjoy being part of a group that terrorizes people. This show is really good for bringing people together and creating friendships, even if you are mean to them, like my role is. I think that a lot of people get along in the show, because it builds friendships easily.”
Two football and track athletes round out the list of senior cast members. Nate Waddell plays the role of Doug, the son of Dopey (the dwarf), while Alan Austin holds the role of Carlos, the son of Cruella De Vil.
“That has been fun going from a sports jock to being a dopey nerd dwarf guy. I like getting to act stupid and be someone else,” Waddell said. “I feel like I’ve grown a lot with just two years experience. Last year I just did ensemble. Being a senior and my last year, I wanted to go big or go home.”
Waddell was talked into participating in the musical by a friend last year.
“I was like, ‘These are the nicest people to be around.’ It hooked me in quickly,” Waddell said. “I was hooked so hard I hooked Alan (Austin). He is in his first year and loves it so much.”
Austin talked about how different the musical was from competing in football, track and baseball.
“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in school and takes a lot of dedication. I wanted to branch out and do something different in my senior year,” Austin said. “Overall I enjoy it. It can be stressful at times. It is a corny show, but it is Disney and it looks like it will be a fun musical to watch. I won’t be able to watch it obviously, because I will be in it.”
Austin said his role is chaotic and all over the place.
“The dynamic between my ‘mom Cruella’ (Alex Vulgamore) is awesome. It has been really great. I’m playing the sheltered son who is getting out for the first time,” Austin said. “The cast and crew are amazing. These are some of the nicest people I’ve ever met and they are so dedicated.”
Hablitzel is proud of each and every one of the seniors.
“All of them are hard workers, are very directable, and have been so much fun. Having a junior musical program means we have had (some) kids for 13 years and we get to know and love them so much,” Hablitzel said.
“We will miss them all, but it will be especially hard to say goodbye to our last child, Isabelle, who is in her last musical on our stage. Isabelle has been here with us at musicals since she was two; making props, doing makeup, helping direct junior musicals, and doing anything and everything to make our program so successful. Her dad and I hope she continues to sing, and sticks around some to still help out just like her older brother and sister.”
Like the seniors, Hablitzel feels that the show will be a great one to watch, saying, “This show has been a blast! It’s a funny, corny, Disney show, with lots of laughs and just good old family fun! We pride ourselves here at Piketon on always choosing musicals that you feel good about bringing your kids and grandkids to come and watch.”
As always, a lot goes on behind the scenes to ensure that each production is a success.
“We want to thank our vocal director, Shayna Taylor, for being here all the time and teaching these kiddos how to sing. She is an alumnus of our program and a phenomenal asset. We also would like to thank our pit conductor, Todd Peitz, for putting together an amazing live orchestra,” Hablitzel said.
“We also need a special shoutout to Zach Ross, director of bands at Waverly HS, for helping us out in pinch and playing the keyboard. In exchange, we are loaning him our elementary music teacher, and rehearsal pianist, Mary Owens, to play for him in ‘Little Mermaid.’ That’s what musical people do. They support each other! We always want to thank all of our musical parents and families! All 58 kids have support at home, which makes all of this worth it!”
Tickets for the upcoming production are $8. Call (740) 289-4117 to reserve your spot.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.