NW logo

The Scioto Valley Local School District is now distributing food to families in the school district, according to the school’s website.

Food pickups will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Friday at Piketon High School and Jasper Elementary school.

Those who want food packaged for their children are asked to call (740) 289-4117 and leave a message with their name, phone number, address, the number of children in the household, and school preference (Jasper Elementary or Piketon High School) for food pickup.

Load comments