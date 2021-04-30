Restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments will be able to register for federal help beginning Friday and submit applications beginning Monday.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that registration for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund application portal will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, April 30. Applications can be accessed beginning at noon Monday, May 3.
The SBA also will host a webinar about the fund at 2:30 p.m. today. Another was held Tuesday, April 27. Both are being recorded and will be posted on the SBA’s YouTube channel.
Details on application requirements, eligibility, and a program guide are now available in English at sba.gov/restaurants or in Spanish at sba.gov/restaurantes. The web pages also include a sample application form. Applicants also can register for today’s webinar on those web pages. To sign up for emails with updates on the fund, click here.
The restaurant industry has been among the hardest-hit sectors during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To help bring jobs back and revive the industry, the American Rescue Plan established the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The SBA will administer the funds to the hardest-hit small restaurants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.