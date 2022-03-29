WAVERLY — Construction at the new Garnet A. Wilson Public Library has yet to begin, but locals can get in on the ground floor- literally.
Last week, GAWPL announced that it is now hosting a brick fundraiser for its new approximate 19,000 square feet facility.
Executive Director Natosha Massie said during a Monday interview that the idea came from seeing other local organizations use this type of fundraiser.
"Fundraising has been at a stand-still, especially with COVID," she said, serving in this role since 2020. "This is a way that people can actually see their impact by having a physical brick at the new location."
Those wishing to purchase a brick will have options in terms of size and what they want displayed. Available bricks include a 4-inch by 8-inch brick, 8 inch by 8 inch, and another 8-inch by 8-inch brick with corporate logo.
The respective prices are $100, $200, and $500 per brick. The smaller bricks allow three lines of text, while the larger ones permit six lines of text. Capital Campaign Manager Jennifer Wright said they are hoping for 1,000 bricks to be purchased.
Where these bricks will be displayed is not exactly known at the moment, but Massie has an idea for where she'd like it to be.
"I'd personally like to do a reading garden, just a small, little sectioned off outdoor area," she said. "I think that would be a good, appropriate place to put those because it's just a nice, easy-going, relaxing area."
"Then they can see everyone who helped build the location."
There is no deadline to purchase the bricks, but those wishing to do so can visit www.fundraisingbrick.com/thenextchapter/ or contact Wright at 740-947-4921 or email jwright@seolibraries.org
So far in its campaign, the Next Chapter campaign has received more than $1.15 million through donations.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.