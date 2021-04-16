REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (April 15, 2021) – Get ready! We’re about to be bombarded by a swarm of very noisy, very large bugs. A type of cicada that only comes out every 17 years is about to emerge.
The Brood X Cicadas (periodical cicadas) have burrowed underground for almost two decades and will make their way to the surface late April into early May. They won’t cause any damage to your home, gardens, crops, or animals. They also won’t harm mature trees, but you should consider protecting newly planted trees by wrapping them with a mesh net.
The noise Brood X cicadas make is loud and distinct. In large groups, the sound can reach as high as 100 decibels, which is equivalent to a motorcycle, low-flying plane or lawn mower starting. The sound of a group of cicadas is often compared to the sound of electricity.
We expect to see the largest concentrations of these cicadas in the following counties: Defiance, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Logan, and Montgomery. Brood X is one of the largest and most broadly distributed groups of periodical cicadas, stretching from Georgia to New York and reaching as far west as the Mississippi River.
Periodical cicadas typically have black bodies, orange wing veins, red eyes and six legs. They have an antenna and are typically one to two inches in length, with a three-inch wingspan. These cicadas will begin to emerge when the soil temperatures approach 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Cicadas come to the surface to molt and mate, before dying off. They will not sting or bite and are not poisonous to animals.
For more information about Brood X, please visit https://bygl.osu.edu/node/1759.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.