The 2018 Farm Bill allows the choice to enroll in ARC or PLC for 2019-2023. Enrollment for 2019 is currently open with the deadline set as March 15, 2020. Join OSU Extension and the Farm Service Agency for an informational meeting to learn about important information to make the right election for your farm.
Attend the meeting most convenient for you.
12/02/19 – 7 p.m. – OSU South Centers- Endeavor Center, Rm 160, 1862 Shyville Road, Piketon
12/03/19 – 1 p.m. – Ross County Service Center RM A&C, 475 Western Ave, Chillicothe
12/03/19 – 7 p.m. – OSU Extension, 31935 State Route 93, McArthur
12/04/19 – 7 p.m. – Scioto County Career and Technical Center, 951 Vern Riffe Dr, Lucasville
01/16/20 – 1 p.m. – Ross County Service Center RM B&D, 475 Western Ave, Chillicothe
For more details about the meetings, call the Jackson-Vinton-Scioto-Pike FSA Office at 740-286-5208 extension 2. Any Jackson, Vinton, Scioto, or Pike County producers wanting to schedule an appointment to enroll into the 2019 and 2020 program should call the same number.
