1. Western Local Schools hosting Christmas Tree lighting

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Western Local Schools will light its Christmas tree among other festivities starting at 5:30 p.m.

Santa will also be in attendance, starting at 5:45 p.m., to take photos and will receive letters. Those wishing to set up a space to decorate are told to contact Lisa Knisley at 740-648-9608.

2. AAA: Gas prices lower in Ohio; Crude prices drop over the weekend

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is two cents lower this week at $3.215 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.215

Average price during the week of Nov. 22, 2021 $3.235

Average price during the week of Nov. 30, 2020 $1.935

3. Dec. 1 in History

On Dec. 1, 1942, National gasoline rationing went into effect in the United States. On Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks refused to sit in the back of a Montgomery, Alabama, bus, defying the South's segregationist laws. On Dec, 1, 1986, Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North pleaded the 5th Amendment before a Senate panel investigating the Iran-Contra arms sale. On Dec. 1, 1991, Ukraine's voters overwhelmingly approved a referendum for independence from the USSR.

This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.

