PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
July 31, 2019
Samantha D. Kelley - Driving under suspension - Financial Responsibility Act (no auto insurance). Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Timothy J. Frisby - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Timothy J. Frisby - Fictitious registration. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Larry W. Barker - Violation of protection order. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Vonda Barker and shall stay away from the premises located at 1871 Beatty Road, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
Cody H. Bennett - Pretty theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from the Waverly Trailer Park.
Cody H. Bennett - Resisting arrest, obstruction of official business, and criminal trespass. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Anthony E. Bowen - No operator's license and reckless operation. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
August 1, 2019
David J. Anderson - Carrying concealed weapon and aggravated menacing. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Zane M. Brooks - Possession of marijuana. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $100 fine. $80 in court costs.
August 5, 2019
Bobby L. Wisecup - Escape. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence consecutive with sentence imposed in 18CRB1106. Throughout the period of defendant's probation supervision, he shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Bobby L. Wisecup - Petty theft. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Throughout the period of defendant's probation supervision, he shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Bobby L. Wisecup - Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence consecutive with sentence imposed in 18CRB0996 A. Throughout the period of defendant's probation supervision, he shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Bobby L. Wisecup - Criminal damages, petty theft (3X), obstruction of official business (3X), criminal mischief. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Andrew T. Hollingshead - Menacing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant completed community service hours. No cost to defendant.
Mark A. Hill Jr. - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Charles F. Morris - Resisting arrest. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. $100 in court costs.
Charles F. Morris - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Leiah B. Davis - Possession of drug instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Leiah B. Davis - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Keith Davis - Reckless operation. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant has already completed three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program). $375 fine. $100 in court costs.
Keith Davis - OVI/Breath (low) and marked lanes. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
