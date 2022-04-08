COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill co-sponsored by State Sens. Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) and Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) to eliminate confusion for Ohio's employers and employees on the state's overtime qualifications.
Senate Bill 47 clarifies Ohio's overtime wage statute to specify when employees qualify for overtime pay, aligning state law with federal law.
"This bill reduces the burden on employees and employers of having to keep track of minimal minutes of unrequired time outside of normal work hours," said Peterson. "It also reduces the likelihood of liability and lawsuits arising from unpaid overtime."
The bill clarifies in a commonsense approach what constitutes work time to eliminate confusion for both employees and employers. It also protects employers from liability for failure to pay overtime when an employee, without direction from their employer, performs minor tasks away from the workplace, which may include listening to voicemails, reading emails, or checking schedules.
This legislation became necessary due to a federal change in the U.S. Department of Labor's overtime rules, and the reality that more employees are working from home. The bill will increase flexibility for the employee and removes employer incentives to prohibit them from accessing work material at home.
