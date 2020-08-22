All Garnet A. Wilson Public Libraries reopened for walk-in service on Monday, July 6. We require everyone entering the library to wear a mask and all staff will be required to wear masks as well. Those who are uncomfortable wearing a mask or cannot wear masks for health reasons can still take advantage of our curbside services. We are asking that you limit your time in the building to 30 minutes and public internet use will be limited to an hour per patron, per day. The Pike County Room will be available by appointment only. No one under the age of 16 will be allowed in the building without an adult present. All restrooms will remain closed to the public.
MAIN
Senior/At-Risk Hours: 9:00 am –10:00 am (M-F)
Open Hours: Monday: 9:00 am—7:00 pm
Tuesday-Friday: 9:00 am –4:00 pm
Saturday Hours: 10:00 am –3:00 pm (no senior hours this day)
*Maximum occupancy of 20 people in the building; staff excluded
BRANCHES
Senior Hours: 10:00 am –11:00 am (M-F)
Open Hours: Monday: 10:00 am—7:00 pm
Tuesday-Friday: 10:00 am –4:00 pm
Saturday Hours: CLOSED
*Maximum occupancy of 10 people in building; bank customers included; staff excluded
Follow us on Facebook and visit our website at www.pikecountylibrary.org , or call us at 740-947-4921 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.