All Garnet A. Wilson Public Libraries reopened for walk-in service on Monday, July 6. We require everyone entering the library to wear a mask and all staff will be required to wear masks as well. Those who are uncomfortable wearing a mask or cannot wear masks for health reasons can still take advantage of our curbside services. We are asking that you limit your time in the building to 30 minutes and public internet use will be limited to an hour per patron, per day. The Pike County Room will be available by appointment only. No one under the age of 16 will be allowed in the building without an adult present. All restrooms will remain closed to the public.

MAIN

Senior/At-Risk Hours: 9:00 am –10:00 am (M-F)

Open Hours: Monday: 9:00 am—7:00 pm

Tuesday-Friday: 9:00 am –4:00 pm

Saturday Hours: 10:00 am –3:00 pm (no senior hours this day)

*Maximum occupancy of 20 people in the building; staff excluded

BRANCHES

Senior Hours: 10:00 am –11:00 am (M-F)

Open Hours: Monday: 10:00 am—7:00 pm

Tuesday-Friday: 10:00 am –4:00 pm

Saturday Hours: CLOSED

*Maximum occupancy of 10 people in building; bank customers included; staff excluded

Follow us on Facebook and visit our website at www.pikecountylibrary.org , or call us at 740-947-4921 with any questions.

